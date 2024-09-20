Watch CBS News

HSSR: Friday September 20, 2024

In this week's High School Sports Rally, the Elk River Elks hosted the Andover Huskies on Friday with both teams putting on an offensive showcase. Plus, meet Wayne Anderson, a 72-year-old pole vaulter.
