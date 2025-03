How Trump's latest federal cuts targeting health agencies could impact Minnesotans The Trump administration is doing major surgery on America's top health agencies. In a massive overhaul, the Health and Human Services Department is cutting 10,000 workers on top of 10,000 more who took buyouts. Just this week, the Minnesota Department of Health lost more than $225 million in federal grants. WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell explains how all these cuts could impact services here.