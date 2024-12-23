Watch CBS News

How Reach Out and Read helps teach kids literacy at an early age

For 15 years, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristof has turned the traditional "holiday gift guide" into a philanthropic mission, highlighting organizations that champion health and education. He's helped raise more than a million dollars for the nonprofit "Reach Out and Read." For it's Minnesota chapter, this additional funding comes at a crucial time. Derek James reports on how the program is helping prepare kids for school with an early start.
