How Minnesota farmers are working more sustainably Farmers in Minnesota are in a tough spot. Climate extremes, things like floods and droughts, are hurting production and the state is asking them to cut emissions and do their best to farm sustainably. So what does that look like? We met a group of farmers who are working with nature instead of fighting against it. As Erin Hassanzadeh found out, regenerative agriculture is simple but making the change can be tough.