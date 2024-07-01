How hundreds had their gun rights restored in Minnesota in the last 5 years Last month Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell was shot and killed by a felon who shouldn't have had a gun. Before that, in February, a similar scene played out in Burnsville, killing three first responders. In that case, the shooter, Shannon Gooden had asked the courts to restore his gun rights. He was denied. But what about the hundreds of other felons who asked for the same thing in the past 5 years? WCCO Senior Investigative Reporter Jennifer Mayerle dug into the data to get a clearer picture of how the system works.