Has Felony Lane Gang made its way to Minnesota? Smash-and-grab thefts from cars and forgeries that follow. We know of at least eight victims across the Twin Cities. There are likely more out there. Here's where things get interesting. Some agencies are investigating the cases as part of an organized crime ring and the FBI is involved. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle investigates if what's known as the "Felony Lane Gang" has made its way to Minnesota.