GOPer Chris Madel exits governor's race, calls federal "retribution" on Minnesota unconstitutional Republican Chris Madel is ending his campaign for governor of Minnesota, saying that he cannot support the national members of his party and their "retribution on the citizens of our state." His decision comes two days after a Border Patrol agent shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and ICU nurse. It was the third shooting in as many weeks by federal agents in the city, and the second resulting in a Minneapolis citizen's death.