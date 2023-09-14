Watch CBS News

Give to Kids Day: Children’s Minnesota raising money for cancer, blood disorder programs

You can make a big difference for thousands of local kids and families. Thursday is Give to Kids Day – a 24-hour fundraising drive for the cancer and blood disorders program at Children's Minnesota – the largest pediatric program of its kind in the region. Jennifer Soderholm from Children's Minnesota and Amy Franklin and her 4-year-old son Levi, who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 21 months old, joined us Thursday morning. Click here for more information.
