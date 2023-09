General manager of Minnesota's new Professional Women's Hockey team on the impact of growing women's Natalie Darwitz is an Eagan native and a former University of Minnesota Women's hockey player. She is also an Olympic medalist. She takes on a new role as the general manager of Minnesota's team in the inaugural season of the Professional Women's Hockey League. It has been a challenge to take on a bigger role off the ice, but she is excited about giving women more opportunities in sports.