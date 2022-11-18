Watch CBS News

Gabby Petito family gets $3M in suit vs. Brian Laundrie estate: CBS News Flash Nov. 18, 2022

The family of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old found dead last year in Wyoming, was awarded $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who died by suicide. A federal judge in California will announce the sentence today of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood testing start-up Theranos. And the man charged with killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket is expected to plead guilty to all 25 state counts next week.
