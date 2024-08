First responders open up about traumatic night Minneapolis officer was killed For the first time, we're hearing from one of the first responders on the scene after officer Jamal Mitchell was shot and killed. Mitchell went to the Whittier neighborhood to check out a possible shooting in May. What happened next still weighs heavily on those called to help. Among them, a paramedic waiting for word the scene was safe, and an ER doctor. Both share the trauma of that call with Jennifer Mayerle.