Family morning teen girl killed by driver in downtown Minneapolis hit-and-run A Twin Cities family is mourning the loss of a teenager- the victim of a hit-and-run in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend. Video shows a car driving through a crowd of people at a busy intersection on Hennepin Avenue. Family members say 16-year-old De'Miaya Broome died. Five others were hurt. John Lauritsen talked with Broome's family about how they're remembering her.