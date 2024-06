Fallen MPD officer's aunt: Jamal Mitchell’s heart said "I care" "No matter what you've been through, Jamal's heart demonstrated, 'I care,'" Denise Raper said. "It demonstrated the deep concern that no matter who you are or what difficulty you might face, I'm here to help you up." Jamal Mitchell, the Minneapolis police officer killed in the line of duty late last month in a mass shooting, was honored by thousands at a public memorial service.