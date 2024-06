Fallen MPD officer was "exactly the type of officer that we need more of in the community" Jamal Mitchell's friend Chris Dunker spoke in tribute to the fallen officer at a memorial service June 11, 2024. Mitchell, 36, was fatally shot on May 30 in the city's Whittier neighborhood while providing medical aid to his killer, 35-year-old Mustafa Mohamed, who had been shot by someone earlier. Mohamed was then killed by another officer.