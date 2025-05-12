Watch CBS News

Edan Alexander released after more than 19 months in Hamas captivity

Hamas released Edan Alexander, believed to be the last living U.S. citizen held hostage in Gaza, Monday. Alexander, who is now 21, grew up in New Jersey before moving to Israel.
