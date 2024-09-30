Watch CBS News

Dry weather, heat causing rise in combine fires

Dry weather and heat are creating a safety hazard for Minnesota farmers. With harvest season underway, the number of combines catching fire has been on the rise. John Lauritsen shows us the damage that can be done, and how farmers stay safe.
