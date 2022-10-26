Watch CBS News

Doug Emhoff, Jewish spouse of VP Harris, talks rise in antisemitism during GOTV visit to Twin Cities

Hateful and threatening comments are now costing rapper "Ye," formerly Kanye West, millions of dollars. It’s now provoking a larger conversation about antisemitism in America, and in Minnesota. It was a hot topic during a visit by the Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president. Only WCCO’s Jonah Kaplan heard from him Tuesday night.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.