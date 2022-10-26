Doug Emhoff, Jewish spouse of VP Harris, talks rise in antisemitism during GOTV visit to Twin Cities Hateful and threatening comments are now costing rapper "Ye," formerly Kanye West, millions of dollars. It’s now provoking a larger conversation about antisemitism in America, and in Minnesota. It was a hot topic during a visit by the Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president. Only WCCO’s Jonah Kaplan heard from him Tuesday night.