COPAL Minnesota continues to train allies and offer immigrant support as a possible end to Metro Sur Even as Governor Tim Walz and state leaders hint that Operation Metro Surge may be ending, many Minnesota communities say the reality on the ground looks different. On tonight’s Talking Points, Esme Murphy speaks with a leader from COPAL Minnesota, an immigrant rights group training constitutional/legal observers, documenting ICE tactics, and providing resources for detained individuals and the families left behind.