Watch CBS News

Como Zoo’s polar bear expert talks “On The Edge”

A free showing of the WCCO Original documentary “On The Edge” will be held Tuesday at St. Paul’s Como Zoo. Senior Zoo Keeper Allison Jungheim, who works with the zoo's polar bears, discusses how climate change is impacting their habitats.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.