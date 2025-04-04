Watch CBS News

Como Zoo sloth gives birth to surprise baby

"The birth was a surprise to both staff and visitors," zoo officials reported. "It’s not every day you get to see a sloth being born right in front of you. It was a truly special moment, and Sago is already proving to be a fantastic first-time mom."
