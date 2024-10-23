Watch CBS News

Avoid credit counseling scams with these tips

More Minnesotans are seeking credit counseling amid soaring debt. There are legitimate debt relief or settlement companies that can help, but some can be scams. Derek James explains how to spot them, and what's being done to protect your money.
