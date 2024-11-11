Watch CBS News

Average gas prices fall below $3 in Minnesota

Gas prices across the country have dropped to their lowest in three years. AAA reports the national average is $3.08. In Minnesota, it's $2.95. Caroline Cummings looks at how long the plunge at the pump may last.
