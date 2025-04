Amazon in talks to buy U.S. Tik Tok outfit This Saturday is the deadline for TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to sell the app’s U-S operations or face a ban in the United States. CBS News has learned that Amazon has now put in a bid to buy TikTok. The New York Times reported that the Amazon offer was made in a letter to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Over the weekend, President Trump said there are a lot of potential buyers for TikTok