Watch CBS News

A tour of Twin Cities Thanksgiving Turkey Bowls

This Thanksgiving, football games didn't just play out on T.V. Turkey Bowls are a tradition among many family and friends. From Blaine to Edina, photojournalist Tony Peterson brings us the action from the fields.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.