A look at how much groceries cost in the Twin Cities metro 2 weeks into Trump's presidency Last year's election was a clear indicator that your money matters when it comes to the prices you pay. Recent research shows 81% of voters said the economy and inflation were the main issues driving them to the polls — that includes the rising price of gas and groceries. With that in mind, WCCO's Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield gives us a price check on some popular items from stores across the metro.