A heart-warming update from Hearts4Henry

Previously on WCCO, we met Henry; a boy born with a congenital heart disease. We recently learned that the non-profit his parents started in his name -- Hearts4Henry -- raised $145,000 at their annual benefit thanks to WCCO viewers.
