35 years of the Hmong American Partnership Not only is Minnesota home to the largest concentration of Hmong people in the U.S., it's also home to the largest Hmong-serving organization in the nation: The Hmong American Partnership (HAP), which is marking 35 years of service in 2025. In this extended interview, WCCO's Pauleen Le discusses the nonprofit's history and future with its past and present leadership — Dr. Christopher Thao, Kou Vang, Lee Pao Xiong and May Yer Thao — inside St. Paul's Hmong Village. Watch Le's documentary, "Vietnam 50 Years Later: Reflections on a War that Changed Minnesota," on WCCO.com and on our YouTube channel.