285 Stop Arm cameras added to MPS school buses

State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the stop-arm fully extended. Vehicles must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus and remain stopped until the stop arm is retracted, and the red lights are turned off. The new cameras show when a violation occurs. Those who violate this law face a $500 fine. Anoka-Hennepin School District, Fridley Public Schools, Osseo Area Schools and Wayzata Public Schools all received these new camera upgrades.