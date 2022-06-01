Shayla Reaves
Shayla Reaves is an engaging, personable Emmy-award winning journalist with more than a decade of experience in television news.
She joined WCCO in December 2020 as an anchor and reporter, contributing to the morning, mid-morning and noon shows.
Before moving to the Twin Cities, Shayla's career included stops in Louisville, Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio, Tampa, Florida and Greenville, North Carolina.
While in Greenville, she co-anchored evening newscasts for WNCT-TV (CBS), developed a weekly web series called "Let's Craft" and produced half hour specials for television and web.
In Tampa, Shayla served as a field reporter for the market's #1 rated morning show, "Good Day Tampa Bay." She spent four years covering breaking news, hurricanes and news overnight. She delivered numerous live reports for "Fox and Friends" and Fox network affiliates as requested.
In addition to reporting, Shayla fill-in anchored in Tampa and Columbus, Ohio. While in Columbus she earned an Emmy for coverage of a train derailment and explosion.
Her career has also included four years of reporting in Louisville, Kentucky.
A graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Shayla was named the top broadcast student in her graduating class. She received the university's prestigious Gary Cummings Award, was selected as an Outstanding Woman Journalism Student by the Association of Women Journalists-Chicago, and was recognized for her reporting through the Illinois News Broadcasters Association.
She has also received awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Associated Press.
When she is not reporting, Shayla enjoys spending time with her husband, crafting and exploring the Twin Cities!
VITALS
Joined WCCO: 2020
Hometown: Jackson,Tennessee
Alma Mater: Northwestern University (Medill)
FAVORITES
Music: R&B, Hip Hop, Pop
Movie: The Nutty Professor (with Eddie Murphy)
TV Show: Martin
Book: More Than Enough, Elaine Welteroth
Food: Most anything sweet
Local Restaurant: TBD (post-COVID)
Hidden MN Gem: TBD (post-COVID)
Sport/Exercise: Elliptical
Quote: "Create opportunities where they don't exist to do the things you want to do." -- Me
Word: Crafts
Vacation Spot: TBD (post-COVID)
Holiday: Christmas
Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
Cats or Dogs? Dogs
Beatles or Rolling Stones? No opinion
Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedies
Phone Call or Text Message? Text message
Mac or PC? PC
Beer or Wine? Wine
Morning Person or Night Person? Night person
Star Trek or Star Wars? No opinion
