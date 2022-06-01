CBS

Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

Shayla Reaves is an engaging, personable Emmy-award winning journalist with more than a decade of experience in television news.

She joined WCCO in December 2020 as an anchor and reporter, contributing to the morning, mid-morning and noon shows.

Before moving to the Twin Cities, Shayla's career included stops in Louisville, Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio, Tampa, Florida and Greenville, North Carolina.

While in Greenville, she co-anchored evening newscasts for WNCT-TV (CBS), developed a weekly web series called "Let's Craft" and produced half hour specials for television and web.

In Tampa, Shayla served as a field reporter for the market's #1 rated morning show, "Good Day Tampa Bay." She spent four years covering breaking news, hurricanes and news overnight. She delivered numerous live reports for "Fox and Friends" and Fox network affiliates as requested.

In addition to reporting, Shayla fill-in anchored in Tampa and Columbus, Ohio. While in Columbus she earned an Emmy for coverage of a train derailment and explosion.

Her career has also included four years of reporting in Louisville, Kentucky.

A graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Shayla was named the top broadcast student in her graduating class. She received the university's prestigious Gary Cummings Award, was selected as an Outstanding Woman Journalism Student by the Association of Women Journalists-Chicago, and was recognized for her reporting through the Illinois News Broadcasters Association.

She has also received awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Associated Press.

When she is not reporting, Shayla enjoys spending time with her husband, crafting and exploring the Twin Cities!

Request Shayla To Speak At An Event

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2020

Hometown: Jackson,Tennessee

Alma Mater: Northwestern University (Medill)

FAVORITES

Music: R&B, Hip Hop, Pop

Movie: The Nutty Professor (with Eddie Murphy)

TV Show: Martin

Book: More Than Enough, Elaine Welteroth

Food: Most anything sweet

Local Restaurant: TBD (post-COVID)

Hidden MN Gem: TBD (post-COVID)

Sport/Exercise: Elliptical

Quote: "Create opportunities where they don't exist to do the things you want to do." -- Me

Word: Crafts

Vacation Spot: TBD (post-COVID)

Holiday: Christmas

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook

Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Beatles or Rolling Stones? No opinion

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedies

Phone Call or Text Message? Text message

Mac or PC? PC

Beer or Wine? Wine

Morning Person or Night Person? Night person

Star Trek or Star Wars? No opinion