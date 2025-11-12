Krispy Kreme makes Minnesota return with opening of Fridley location

A popular brand is making its sweet return to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Krispy Kreme is opening its Fridley location at 8 a.m.

Fans were camped outside ahead of the opening, with some of those in line arriving Tuesday night. Many brought blankets and lawn chairs to keep comfortable, and one group even started a bonfire to stay warm. Another group set up an ice fishing house.

While they were there for the doughnuts, those waiting said it's about the experience, too.

"The dad lore," Judah from Fridley said. "We want to tell our kids when we drive by this when we're older, 'We camped out here overnight, and we were the first ones in line, or one of the first ones in line.'"

This is the first store in the state since 2008.

"People just love this brand," Patrick McIntyre with Krispy Kreme said. "Everywhere you go in Minnesota, they're like, 'When's Krispy Kreme opening? When's it opening? When's it opening? We can't wait to be there.'"

The Fridley location is at 5696 University Ave., and the city has been planning ahead for the opening. Though there are no road closures, expect to see police stationed on 57th Avenue Northeast to help cut down congestion on the road. Police will be directing vehicles to enter the business from 57th Avenue near Caribou Coffee instead of the first entrance near University Avenue. Traffic agents will help drivers get through the parking lot, and the only exit path will be turning right onto 57th.

The company's CEO said fans have been asking the chain to come back for nearly two decades, and it is thrilled to be back in the market.

During grand opening week, 120 random customers will be awarded a dozen free donuts every month for a year.

There are more than 300 Krispy Kreme stores nationwide.