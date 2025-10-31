Twin Cities teen creates jaw-dropping "Cryptic Carnevil" Halloween display

There's a spooky Halloween display in the Twin Cities that continues to grow every year — and it's all built by a teenager who's using it for a great cause.

Brody Cattell, a 14-year-old high school freshman at St. Croix Preparatory Academy in Stillwater, Minnesota, has been a huge fan of Halloween for years.

He always uses his birthday and Christmas money to add to his growing walk-through display called "Cryptic Carnevil."

This year, he decided to turn his passion into a service project for school. Each year, Cattell has to do 10 hours of community service, so he is collecting for a local food shelf.

His display is located on the 2100 block of Woodcrest Drive in Woodbury, Minnesota. It's included as part of Haunted Oaks, a series of decorated homes highlighted across Woodbury and surrounding areas.

For a map of decorated homes around the state, check out Minnesota Home Haunters.