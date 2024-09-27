Twin Cities police agencies tying dozens of high-end burglaries to crime ring

Police say Twin Cities crime ring responsible for 60-plus burglaries

Police say Twin Cities crime ring responsible for 60-plus burglaries

Police say Twin Cities crime ring responsible for 60-plus burglaries

MINNEAPOLIS — An investigative document has new details about a burglary ring targeting high-end homes around the Twin Cities.

WCCO reported last week on how Orono police warned families about organized groups behind a string of burglaries in the west metro.

Now, a new document reveals around 12 different law-enforcement agencies have been working together to investigate more than 60 similar burglaries since last November.

The document mentions burglaries in these communities:

Eagan

Edina

Fridley

Medina

Minneapolis

Minnetonka

Minnetrista

Orono

Richfield

The suspects are breaking in glass doors and windows, and primarily stealing jewelry with the aid of tools like cellphone or Wi-Fi jammers, GPS trackers and surveillance cameras.

Law enforcement also says the criminals are traveling in rental cars with out-of-state license plates.

A suspect in a rental car was recently spending time in all of these cities as well.

Law enforcement officials recommend installing security alarms and keeping indoor lights turned on to make it look like you're at home. And of course, lock your doors.