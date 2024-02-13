Minneapolis' Capri Theater to honor late Carl Weathers at event he planned to attend

MINNEAPOLIS — Days after the death of Carl Weathers, a Minneapolis theater is making sure the legendary actor's mission lives on.

Weathers became a Hollywood star playing Apollo Creed opposite Sylvester Stallone in the "Rocky" movie series.

What you may not know is Weathers finalized plans to visit Minneapolis two days before he died earlier this month.

He was one of the first people to commit to coming to Minneapolis for Reel Revolution North. It was an opportunity to connect his wealth of film knowledge with the next generation, right here in Minneapolis at the Capri Theater.

The former NFL linebacker-turned-actor touched generations through his work. His talent connected with people all around the world, among them, Van Hayden, co-chair of Minnesota's Film and Television Board.

In a Facebook post on Weathers' passing, the Duluth native described seeing him as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" series for the first time. He would go on to see the film six more times and later work alongside the star he would come to know as a friend.

Hayden recalled his last conversation with Weathers, two days before learning of his passing. It was Van who finalized the actor's travel arrangements to Minnesota.

"And he said to me, he said, in his, you know, legendary voice, 'Van, I've been doing this acting thing for 50 years. I think I have a few things I'd like to share with the people coming up behind me.' And it was just so Carl Weathers," Hayden said.

Hayden said Weathers was a legend who left too soon.

When asked what Weathers was most excited about when it came to visiting Minnesota, Hayden said he was excited about opportunities to make films here and even had a project in mind. There are efforts underway to boost Minnesota's presence within the film industry. Weathers wanted to be a part of that.

Weathers planned to participate in the Hollywood actor's round table at the Capri Theater this weekend and scout out possible film locations for his own work. Those activities will still move forward, honoring his memory and his mission this weekend.

Some other big name actors will be heading to Minneapolis this week, including Terrance Howard, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Yolanda Rose.

For more information on Reel Revolution North, click here.