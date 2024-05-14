Ceremony to honor Minnesota peace officers killed in the line of duty

Attacks on law enforcement officers on the rise in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An honor guard began a 24-hour watch Tuesday over the Peace Officer Memorial in St. Paul.

It will lead into a ceremony Wednesday night remembering officers killed in the line of duty.

More than 300 officers have been killed in the line of duty in Minnesota, including during each of the last two years.

State crime data shows assaults on officers more than doubled over the last five years.

After a Hennepin County sheriff's deputy was shot and another was injured serving a warrant in April, Sheriff Dawanna Witt said, "They do not deserve to be threatened. They do not deserve to be assaulted. They do not deserve to be killed for doing their job of trying to keep the community safe."

Police in Minnesota were shot at 10 times in 2019. It was almost 60 times last year.

Nationally, a new FBI report says the number of police assaulted by guns last year was the most in at least a decade.

"The weaponry of the assault rifles, the type of guns that are out there, make this job far more dangerous," said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher at a County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

The board proclaimed it "Police Week," and Fletcher called up Deputy Joe Kill, who's back at work after being shot during a car chase this year.

"You can imagine the trauma that causes your loved ones, [and] his 17-year-old daughter who thought something like that would never occur," Fletcher said.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says so far this year, it's received at least 13 cases to investigate in which police used deadly force.

It looked at 18 of those cases all of last year — those resulted in the deaths of 10 people. Two officers were criminally charged.

The BCA says 14 law enforcement officers were shot last year, including one who was killed.

Wednesday's ceremony in St. Paul is part of a national effort to remember fallen officers.

Some local law enforcement leaders are in Washington D.C. this week for those events, including Golden Valley Chief Virgil Green and Burnsville Chief Tanya Schwartz.

Two Burnsville officers and a firefighter/paramedic were killed in a shooting earlier this year.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered all flags at state buildings fly at half-staff on Wednesday in honor of peace officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.