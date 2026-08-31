Man, 24, sentenced to 30 years in 2025 Boom Island Park mass shooting

A 24-year-old Minneapolis man who pleaded guilty for his role in the Boom Island Park mass shooting last summer that killed a woman and injured five men was sentenced Monday to 30 years.

Zyere Jakay Porter pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder, along with two counts of aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting in June.

Charging documents say he went to Boom Island Park on June 1, 2025 to assist fellow gang members in attacking an opposing gang member.

Minneapolis police say officers arrived to the park to find a "very chaotic scene" involving at least 100 people. Stageina Whiting, 23, died in the shooting.

"Stageina Whiting was an innocent bystander who was killed because of the role Mr. Porter played in the extreme violence that day," said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. "Today's sentence does not return anything or anyone that was lost that day, but it ensures that the community will be protected from Mr. Porter."

Three others were charged in the shooting. Marquez Hill Turnipseed, 24, was sentenced to 40 years. Davion Gaines and Dechelen Mastin-Wilson were each charged with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.