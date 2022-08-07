Watch CBS News
Minnesota United FC

Zardes' hat trick leads Rapids over Minnesota United 4-3

/ AP

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 7, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 7, 2022 01:00

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Gyasi Zardes finished off a hat trick with a goal in the 61st minute to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Zardes netted his first goal in the 7th minute for Colorado (8-9-6), pulling the Rapids even after Abu Danladi found the net in the 4th minute for Minnesota United (10-9-5).

MLS Minnesota Rapids Soccer
Gyasi Zardes David Zalubowski/AP

The Rapids took the lead on Diego Rubio's goal in the 11th minute and made it 3-1 when Zardes scored his second, four minutes later.

Luis Amarilla's goal in the 43rd minute got Minnesota within a goal. Defender Brent Kallman scored in the 81st minute after Zardes extended the Rapids' lead to 4-2.

Rubio's goal was his 11th of the season. Zardes has six.

William Yarbrough had four saves for Colorado. Dayne St. Clair saved five for Minnesota.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 8:44 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.