Xcel Energy's Monticello nuclear plant approved to extend operations through 2040

MONTICELLO, Minn. -- Operations will continue at Xcel Energy's nuclear plant in Monticello for at least another decade, the company announced Thursday.

The announcement comes months after a leak was discovered at the nuclear plant that allowed 400,000 gallons of water containing tritium into the groundwater beneath the plant.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved Xcel's application to allow increased storage of spent nuclear fuel at the Monticello site.

The approval is a major step toward providing "reliable, carbon-free energy" for its customers while also reaching the state's carbon reduction goals, according to Xcel Energy.

The nuclear plant has been running for over 50 years and Xcel says it expects operations to extend through 2040.

Xcel reports it has also filed with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend the plant's operating license. A decision is not expected until late next year.

Construction recently began on a 600-foot-long underground wall at the Monticello plant meant to impede interaction between river water and groundwater.