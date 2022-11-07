Wrestling for a good cause at the Grand Slam 4

November is National Indigenous Heritage month. It might not seem like that has anything to do with wrestling -- but think again.

WCCO Photojournalist Tony Peterson headed to the Grand Slam 4 at Tartan High School, where there was much wrestling, for a good cause.

All of the proceeds from the event went to the Women of Nations' Eagles Nest Shelter, which helps Native American women and children get out of domestic abuse situations.

If you would like to help or learn more about the shelter, click here.