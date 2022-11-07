Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Wrestling for a good cause at the Grand Slam 4

/ CBS Minnesota

November is National Indigenous Heritage month. It might not seem like that has anything to do with wrestling -- but think again.

WCCO Photojournalist Tony Peterson headed to the Grand Slam 4 at Tartan High School, where there was much wrestling, for a good cause.

All of the proceeds from the event went to the Women of Nations' Eagles Nest Shelter, which helps Native American women and children get out of domestic abuse situations. 

If you would like to help or learn more about the shelter, click here

First published on November 7, 2022 / 4:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.