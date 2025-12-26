Hockey enthusiasts take in fan festival as World Junior Championship begins

The World Junior Championship tournament kicked off in Minnesota on Friday. For those eager to check it out, there's a free fan experience called the Bold North Breakaway.

While many people are likely cleaning up from Christmas, hockey fans in St. Paul are coming from all walks of life. Whether it's inside the RiverCentre or outside at Rice Park, hockey lovers young and old can easily find something to their liking.

The fan festival features bumper cars on ice, s'mores by the fire, a rink where someone can play hockey by themself, a holiday market with over 40 local vendors and more.

WCCO spoke with a father-son duo who flew from Canada.

"I didn't know Minneapolis is only two hours from Toronto," said Bryan Forrest of Ontario. "So when I saw that, and it was the World Juniors, figured it would be worth coming."

The events run through Jan. 5. More information on the festival can be found here.