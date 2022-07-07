Watch CBS News
Worker trimming trees in bucket truck seriously hurt in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A worker trimming trees from a bucket truck in the Twin Cities was severely injured Wednesday when a semi truck collided with the elbow of his work vehicle. 

Bloomington officials say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Old Shakopee Road, near the Highway 169 intersection in the south Minneapolis suburb. Investigators say the bucket truck was parked on the sidewalk and the semi's trailer struck the the truck's working arm. 

The worker, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was seriously injured. Emergency crews brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. 

The semi's driver, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man, was unharmed. Investigators say he showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with officers. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

First published on July 7, 2022 / 4:54 PM

