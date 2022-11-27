Woodworker, doctor team up to send gifts to children from Ukraine

Men team up to send gifts to children from Ukraine

KENDALL, Wis. -- It's a mission in Wisconsin to make Christmas special for children from Ukraine.

Kale Kvistad is a woodworker who has made 200 wooden trucks for children forced to leave their homes because of the war with Russia.

His doctor was so inspired by his mission she asked her coworkers to help.

"We sent out an email to all the employees at the Mayo Onalaska campus here and they responded quite generously," said Dr. Rebecca Danhof.

Together, they donated 200 activity books.

"This way they got something else to do besides just play with trucks," said Kvistad. "They can do colors and learn things from the books. There's a lot of different stuff in those books.

The trucks and books will be shipped to Chicago and then on to Poland.

The goal is to make a delivery to the refugees by Christmas.