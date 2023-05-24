Woodbury police arrest 2 after chase on I-94, crash

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say two people were arrested after a pursuit of a driver with multiple warrants ended in a crash Tuesday.

It began around 7:30 p.m. when officers located a vehicle on Interstate 94, the driver of which had multiple warrants. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. Officers chased the vehicle to the White Bear Avenue exit, where the suspect vehicle left the highway and crashed into two other vehicles, police said.

MnDOT

Four people were in the suspect vehicle. The driver, a 25-year-old St. Paul man, stayed at the scene and was arrested. The other three fled. Two of them were apprehended and one, a 32-year-old man from Harris, was arrested. He is being treated for minor injuries at a hospital. The fourth suspect remains at large, and police ask anyone with information to call 651-439-9381.

WCCO-TV typically does not name those arrested until they are formally charged.

One of the fleeing suspects tried to carjack another vehicle to get away, police said.

Police also said they found a gun in the suspect vehicle.

The crash did not injure anyone outside of the suspect vehicle.