Woodbury BMX world champion continues to outpace competition at 14

It's a competition that takes just 30 to 40 seconds, but a lot happens in that short amount of time. A Woodbury, Minnesota, BMX racer is crushing the competition against all odds.

It's a sport that takes many muscles.

"I'd really say your quads," BMX racer Jemma Tollefson said. "Your core is, like, key for the gate. And then your arms, too; involves your whole body."

Each racer has one goal.

"It's all about who can get from point A to B the fastest," Jeff Tollefson said.

Jeff Tollefson fell in love with BMX in the 70s.

"So, I still have my trophies from way back then, and mine are only three feet tall," he said.

Jeff Tollefson competed but couldn't travel far.

"I grew up poor, and my mom didn't bring me anywhere," he said.

But now, because of Jeff Tollefson's protégé student, Jemma Tollefson, he's traveled the world. Jemma Tollefson is also his daughter.

"So sometimes, we have to distinguish between being in coach mode and being dad, especially in these teenage years. But yeah, we spent a lot of time traveling the country. I think she's been to 31 states already," Jeff Tollefson said.

It all started in Woodbury, Minnesota.

"Her third word ever was bike," Jeff Tollefson said.

He added that Jemma Tollefson, as a kid, would ask him to go out and ride with her.

"And then I'm like, hey, do you want to go down the hill? And then that was where I saw she had no fear on my mountain bike. She was going 17 mph on a balanced bike," Jeff Tollefson said.

Jemma Tollefson is only 14, but she's already a world champion.

"It was, like, pretty unreal," she said.

Jemma Tollefson won the title in Australia, a feat that was against all odds.

"We're at a big disadvantage here in Minnesota compared to the southern California, Texas and Florida states. We do the best we can, just trying to ride wherever we can," she said.

Jeff and Jemma Tollefson regularly drive roughly 90 minutes to a track in St. Michael, Minnesota, chasing titles and adrenaline.

"It's still scary now, even though I've been riding for nine years. So, no matter what, I think it will still be, like, scary, just, like, the thought of messing up, the thought [of] like coming unclipped or something. Like, anything can go wrong in that second," Jemma Tollefson said.

WCCO asked her what the big dream is following her world title win.

"Olympics, number one. So, I hope to get a medal and I hope to get first," Jemma Tollefson said.

Her father says he's very proud of her.

"Never thought from that first day of her getting on a balance bike that we would be, you know, discussing being a world champion," he said.

The next big races are over Thanksgiving, with two championships for the end-of-year standings. Jemma Tollefson is currently ranked No. 1 going into the finals.