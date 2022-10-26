Woman sitting alone inside her vehicle shot, suffers potentially life-threatening wound, MPD says

4 things to know from Oct. 26, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital with a potentially life-threatening wound after a shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday, according to police.

Minneapolis police say officers from the 4th Precinct responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 5:15 p.m. on 33rd and Logan avenues north.

According to the initial investigation, the victim was alone in her vehicle when another motorist pulled up and shots were fired. The victim drove to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue to call 911.

No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.