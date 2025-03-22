Watch CBS News
Woman found shot amid Minneapolis house fire evacuation with 5 children

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police say a woman is recovering and a man is in custody after a shooting, and a house fire that involved several children being evacuated Saturday afternoon.

The woman was receiving a medical evaluation after being evacuated from the fire on the 1000 Block of Irving Avenue North. During the evaluation, EMS personnel discovered had sustained a gunshot wound that was not life threatening and called police to the scene.  

A man, who was also evacuated from the house fire, was arrested at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated. 

Five kids were also evacuated from the fire. Officials have not said anything about their condition. 

Police say they believe the incident started as a domestic argument. he investigation into the sequence of events is ongoing.

