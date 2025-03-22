Woman found shot amid Minneapolis house fire evacuation with 5 children

Minneapolis police say a woman is recovering and a man is in custody after a shooting, and a house fire that involved several children being evacuated Saturday afternoon.

The woman was receiving a medical evaluation after being evacuated from the fire on the 1000 Block of Irving Avenue North. During the evaluation, EMS personnel discovered had sustained a gunshot wound that was not life threatening and called police to the scene.

A man, who was also evacuated from the house fire, was arrested at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Five kids were also evacuated from the fire. Officials have not said anything about their condition.

Police say they believe the incident started as a domestic argument. he investigation into the sequence of events is ongoing.