Woman killed by train near Litchfield, Meeker County sheriff says

A 35-year-old southern Minnesota woman was hit and killed by a train on Monday afternoon, according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 12:37 p.m. at a railroad crossing on Meeker County Road 1 in rural Litchfield, which is about 70 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.

The sheriff's office said the victim, from nearby Cosmos, "had been walking on the tracks when she was struck."

This deadly crash occurred less than five months after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in the Meeker County city of Watkins, about 15 miles north of Litchfield. No one was hurt in that crash.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show about three train-related fatalities occur each year in the state.