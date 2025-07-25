Train carrying hazardous materials derails southwest of St. Cloud area, sheriff says

Wildfire smoke lingers in Minnesota, and more headlines

Wildfire smoke lingers in Minnesota, and more headlines

Wildfire smoke lingers in Minnesota, and more headlines

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Thursday night about 25 miles southwest of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says it was alerted of the Canadian Pacific Kansas City train derailment at about 7:21 p.m., which occurred about a mile west of Watkins near Highway 55 and Meeker/Stearns Street.

While some of the train's cargo contains hazardous materials, the sheriff's office said an "initial assessment determined there is no hazardous material leaks and there is no threat to public safety at this time."

Authorities say no injuries were reported and the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

A part of Meeker/Stearns Street will be closed to traffic on Friday and possibly into the weekend.

"Alternate routes will need to be taken for those who normally use this road," the sheriff's office said.

This story will be updated.