Woman killed after her car loses control on icy I-35W ramp in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 56-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after her vehicle lost control on an icy Interstate 35W ramp Monday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. as the victim was traveling on the ramp from westbound Hiawatha Avenue to northbound I-35W in Minneapolis.
The vehicle - a 2007 Toyota Corolla - lost control, slid over the guardrail and into the bridge pillar.
Road conditions included snow and ice, the state patrol said.
