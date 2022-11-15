Watch CBS News
Woman killed after her car loses control on icy I-35W ramp in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 56-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after her vehicle lost control on an icy Interstate 35W ramp Monday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. as the victim was traveling on the ramp from westbound Hiawatha Avenue to northbound I-35W in Minneapolis.

The vehicle - a 2007 Toyota Corolla - lost control, slid over the guardrail and into the bridge pillar.

Road conditions included snow and ice, the state patrol said. 

First published on November 15, 2022 / 10:47 AM

