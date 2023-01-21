Watch CBS News
Woman injured in Minneapolis shooting, no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in a townhome early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 bock of Olson Memorial Highway in Minneapolis, and found a woman in her 20s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers say an argument escalated into gunfire around 2:30 a.m. The suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

