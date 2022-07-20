Watch CBS News
Woman hospitalized after shooting in St. Cloud

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) -- A shooting in St. Cloud on Tuesday night left a woman with a bullet wound in her leg. 

The St. Cloud Police Department says multiple shots rang out shortly before 11 p.m. around the 800 block of 11th Street South, just west of the St. Cloud State University campus. 

While police were on the scene, they learned that a 32-year-old St. Cloud woman had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police described her injuries as "non-life-threatening." 

Investigators say that the victim or someone she was with appears to have been the target of the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

The shooting Tuesday happened just blocks from where four people were shot in St. Cloud earlier this month. One of the victims in that case was a 15-year-old boy. All four people hurt in that shooting survived. 

First published on July 20, 2022 / 11:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

